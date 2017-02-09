版本:
BRIEF-Venbio Select Advisor LLC reports a 5.41 pct passive stake in Agenus

Feb 10 Agenus Inc :

* Venbio Select Advisor Llc reports a 5.41 passive stake in Agenus Inc as on December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2lpg9SS Further company coverage:
