BRIEF-Real Goods Solar files for mixed shelf of up to $130.1 mln

Feb 10 Real Goods Solar Inc :

* Real Goods Solar Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $130.1 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2kNlLTI Further company coverage:
