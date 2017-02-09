版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 06:33 BJT

BRIEF-Headwaters Inc says on February 9, 2017, each of co and Boral received a request for additional information and documentary materials from U.S. FTC

Feb 10 Headwaters Inc

* Headwaters Inc says on February 9, 2017, each of co and Boral received a request for additional information and documentary materials from U.S. FTC

* Headwaters Inc says FTC's second request has effect of extending waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act until 30 days after parties substantially comply with request

* Headwaters Inc says parties continue to expect that the merger transaction will be completed in mid-calendar year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐