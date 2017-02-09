版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 07:35 BJT

BRIEF-Canexus receives court approval of plan of arrangement with Chemtrade

Feb 9 Canexus Corp

* Canexus receives court approval of plan of arrangement with Chemtrade

* Canexus corp - 84.51% of Canexus common shares voted at meeting were in favour of a resolution approving arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐