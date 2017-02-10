版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 15:44 BJT

BRIEF-IDI SCA acquires 40 pct of HEA Expertise

Feb 10 IDI SCA :

* Acquires 40 percent of HEA Expertise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐