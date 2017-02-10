版本:
BRIEF-Dbs Group Holdings to sell 100% interest in Dbs China Square for about S$358 million

Feb 10 Dbs Group Holdings Ltd

* Sale Of 100% Interest In Dbs China Square Limited

* Unit Dbs Bank agreed to sell its entire equity interest in Dbs China Square to an indirect unit of Manulife Financial Corporation for about s$358 million

* Upon completion, sale is expected to contribute approximately s$350 million to consolidated net tangible assets and earnings of co

* Sale is expected to be completed by end of march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
