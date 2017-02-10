版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Vanguard Group reports 6.45 pct passive stake in Square Inc - SEC filing

Feb 10 Square Inc

* Vanguard Group Inc reports a 6.45 percent passive stake in Square Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐