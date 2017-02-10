版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Advent Life Sciences reports a 6.6 pct passive stake in Versartis-SEC filing

Feb 10 Versartis Inc

* Advent Life Sciences Llp reports a 6.6 percent passive stake in Versartis Inc as of December 31, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
