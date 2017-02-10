版本:
BRIEF-Centrica says unit British Gas extends its price freeze until August

Feb 10 Reg-centrica Plc

* British Gas extends its price freeze until August

* British gas today announces that it will extend its price freeze for its customers on its standard energy tariff until august. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
