BRIEF-Capital World Investors reports a 9.4 pct passive stake in Symantec Corp

Feb 10 Symantec Corp

* Capital world investors reports a 9.4 percent passive stake in symantec corp as of dec 30, 2016 -sec filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2kaETOj) Further company coverage:
