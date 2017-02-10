版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Aon says Blackstone will pay a $215 mln termination fee if agreement is terminated

Feb 10 Aon Plc -

* Blackstone will be required to pay to Aon a $215 million termination fee if purchase agreement is terminated under certain circumstances

* Blackstone, co have the right to terminate the purchase agreement if the closing has not occurred on or before August 9, 2017

* Blackstone's obligations under the purchase agreement are not conditioned on receipt of financing

* Will continue to be significant client of benefits administration and business process outsourcing business

* Benefits administration and business process outsourcing business has agreed to use Aon for broking and other services Source text: [bit.ly/2l10cRF] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐