BRIEF-Celgene receives second subpoena relating to past inquiry - SEC filing

Feb 10 Celgene Corp

* Says received a second subpoena requesting materials primarily related to patient assistance to a past inquiry - sec filing

* Celgene - subpoena recevied in nov 2016 requests materials related to patient assistance programs, including co's support of 501(c)(3) organizations

* Celgene Corp says it is cooperating with the requests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
