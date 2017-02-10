版本:
2017年 2月 10日

BRIEF-News Corp says expects to incur $30 mln-$40 mln restructuring charges during remainder of 2017 in connection with reorganization at Dow Jones

Feb 10 News Corp

* News Corp says in connection with reorganization at Dow Jones, expects to incur about $30 million-$40 million restructuring charges during remainder of 2017

* News Corp - reorganization is expected to reduce the company's costs by approximately $100 million on an annualized basis by the end of fiscal 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2kaGUdz) Further company coverage:
