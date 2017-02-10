BRIEF-Cemex, GCC announce pricing of stake in Grupo Cementos De Chihuahua

Feb 10 Cemex Sab De Cv

* Cemex and GCC announce pricing of 15.6% stake in grupo cementos de chihuahua

* Cemex Sab De Cv says priced secondary offerings of 51.8 million shares of GCC, currently owned by CEMEX, at price of mexican pesos 95 per share

* Says announced they priced their secondary offerings of 51.8 million shares of common stock of gcc