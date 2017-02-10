版本:
BRIEF-CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC SAYS BEGAN LIMITED INSTALLATIONS OF CORPATH GRX SYSTEM IN JAN 2017

Feb 10 Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc

* CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC - BEGAN LIMITED INSTALLATIONS OF CORPATH GRX SYSTEM IN JAN 2017 WITH PLANS FOR FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
