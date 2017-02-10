BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics entered into settlement agreement with Apotex Corp, Apotex Inc on Feb. 8

Feb 10 Acorda Therapeutics Inc :

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - on Feb 8, 2017, Acorda Therapeutics, inc entered into settlement agreement with Apotex Corporation and Apotex Inc-sec filing

* Acorda Therapeutics- as result of settlement agreement, co will be permitted to market generic version of ampyra in united states at specified date in 2025

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - settlement to resolve pending patent litigation brought by company against Apotex involving ampyra extended-release tablets

* Acorda Therapeutics - parties will request court enter consent order, in which it will dismiss company's litigation against apotex referred to above

* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - details of settlement are confidential Source text f(bit.ly/2kzYpT9) Further company coverage: