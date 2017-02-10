版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Hannon Armstrong announces $144 million investment

Feb 10 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

* Hannon armstrong announces $144 million land investment leased to over 20 solar projects with investment grade off-takers

* The solar projects have an aggregate capacity of over 690 megawatts direct current (dc) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
