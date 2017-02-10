版本:
BRIEF-Alaska Air says employees receiving $100 mln in bonuses

Feb 10 Alaska Air Group Inc -

* Employees of Alaska Air Group Companies, Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are receiving $100 million in bonuses

* Combined monthly and annual 2016 bonuses paid to employees totals $115 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
