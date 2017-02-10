版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Bristol-Myers Squibb Canada reached an agreement with Pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance

Feb 10 Bristol-myers Squibb Co

* Bristol-Myers squibb canada - reached an agreement with pan-canadian pharmaceutical alliance (pcpa) for immuno-oncology treatment opdivo

* Bristol-Myers squibb canada - will work with provincial, federal, territorial jurisdiction to implement agreement to make opdivo accessible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
