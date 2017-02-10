版本:
BRIEF-Mesa Airlines plans to expand partnership with United Airlines with addition of 12 new embraer 175 aircraft

Feb 10 Mesa Airlines Inc :

* Mesa Airlines - plans to expand its partnership with united airlines with addition of 12 new embraer 175 aircraft

* Mesa airlines - delivery of 12 additional aircraft is scheduled to begin in may 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
