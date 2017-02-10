版本:
BRIEF-Electro Scientific Industries says reorganizing management team

Feb 10 Electro Scientific Industries Inc -

* Reorganizing its management team from a business unit to a functional structure

* Also relocating sales, service and operations leadership positions to Asia

* Closing facilities in Montreal, Napa, downsizing Sunnyvale facility, and making other select reductions across co

* In connection with restructuring plan removed Robert Debakker as senior vice president of operations effective immediately Further company coverage:
