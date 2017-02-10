版本:
BRIEF-Atlatsa Resources Corp announces fatality at mine

Feb 10 Atlatsa Resources

* Fatal accident at Bokoni platinum mine

* Atlatsa Resources Corp - death of an employee at its Bokoni platinum mine's middelpunt hill shaft section

* Atlatsa Resources Corp - investigation into incident has been conducted by south africa's department of mineral resources

* Atlatsa - section 54 work stoppage order been issued in respect of mining operations at mph

* Deceased, Carladas Khosa, was fatally injured in a fall of ground incident on Tuesday, 7 february, 2017

