BRIEF-Atlatsa Resources Corp announces fatality at mine

Italy - Factors to watch on May 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Feb 10 Atlatsa Resources
* Fatal accident at Bokoni platinum mine
* Atlatsa Resources Corp - death of an employee at its Bokoni platinum mine's middelpunt hill shaft section
* Atlatsa Resources Corp - investigation into incident has been conducted by south africa's department of mineral resources
* Atlatsa - section 54 work stoppage order been issued in respect of mining operations at mph
* Deceased, Carladas Khosa, was fatally injured in a fall of ground incident on Tuesday, 7 february, 2017
* Atlatsa Resources Corp - deceased, carladas khosa, was fatally injured in a fall of ground incident on Tuesday, 7 February, 2017
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.