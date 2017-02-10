版本:
BRIEF-CEB says "go-shop" period under merger agreement expires

Feb 10 Ceb Inc -

* CEB announces expiration of "go-shop" period under the merger agreement

* Expiration of 35-day "go-shop" period under merger agreement between CEB and Gartner Inc

* 35-day "go-shop" period ended at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on February 9, 2017

* Acquisition is anticipated to be completed in first half of 2017

* None of parties contacted during go-shop period provided CEB with an alternative acquisition proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
