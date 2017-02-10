版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 21:44 BJT

BRIEF-Clipper Realty sees IPO priced at $13.50/shr

Feb 10 Clipper Realty Inc

* Clipper Realty Inc sees IPO priced at $13.50 per share of common stock

* Clipper Realty Inc says it is offering 5.6 million shares, while selling stockolders are offering 109,851 shares Source text: (bit.ly/2lyo9xL) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐