公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 22:43 BJT

BRIEF-Vanguard Group reports 6.49 pct passive stake in Alphabet Inc as of Dec. 31

Feb 10 Alphabet Inc :

* Vanguard Group reports 6.49 percent passive stake in Alphabet Inc as of dec 31, 2016 versus previous passive stake of 5.92 percent as of dec 31, 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2lrPNQ8) Further company coverage:
