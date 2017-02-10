BRIEF-Vanguard Group reports 6.49 pct passive stake in Alphabet Inc as of Dec. 31

Italy - Factors to watch on May 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Feb 10 Alphabet Inc :
* Vanguard Group reports 6.49 percent passive stake in Alphabet Inc as of dec 31, 2016 versus previous passive stake of 5.92 percent as of dec 31, 2015 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2lrPNQ8) Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.