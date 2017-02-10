版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 22:47 BJT

BRIEF-Brookfield Finance files for shelf of up to $2.5 bln

Feb 10 Brookfield Asset Management Inc

* Brookfield finance inc files for shelf of up to $2.5 billion - sec filing

* Brookfield finance - under the shelf each of Brookfield asset management, brookfield finance, brookfield finance llc may offer and issue securities Source text (bit.ly/2lrZWfR) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐