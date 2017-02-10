版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 22:28 BJT

BRIEF-AJO LP reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Sanderson Farms as of Dec. 31, 2016

Feb 10 Sanderson Farms Inc :

* AJO LP reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Sanderson farms Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2kQ2h0U) Further company coverage:
