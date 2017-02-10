版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 22:30 BJT

BRIEF-Pultegroup announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share

Feb 10 Pultegroup Inc :

* Pultegroup announces quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
