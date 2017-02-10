版本:
BRIEF-Columbia Wanger Asset Management reports 5.7 pct passive stake in Apptio as of Dec 31, 2016

Feb 10 Apptio Inc :

* Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Apptio inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2kcrlNo) Further company coverage:
