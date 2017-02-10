版本:
BRIEF-Coastway Bancorp qtrly earnings per share$0.18

Feb 10 Coastway Bancorp Inc :

* Qtrly earnings per share$0.18

* Q4 2016 net interest income increased $494,000, or 11.6%, to $4.7 million compared to q4 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2lwDWMB) Further company coverage:
