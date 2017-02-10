版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Tinka receives approval to initiate drilling activities at Ayawilca Zinc Project

Feb 10 Tinka Resources Ltd

* Tinka receives approval to initiate drilling activities at ayawilca zinc project, mobilizes first drill rig Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
