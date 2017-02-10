版本:
BRIEF-Itus changes record date for current stock rights offering to March 1

Feb 10 Itus Corp

* Is changing record date for its current stock rights offering

* Itus corp - new record date will be wednesday, march 1, 2017

* Itus corp says board of directors has approved a rights offering for itus shareholders of up to $12 million

* Proceeds from rights offering will be used for continued development of cchek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
