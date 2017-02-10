版本:
BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports purchase of 145,823 common shares of Versartis on Feb. 8-9

Feb 10 Versartis Inc :

* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports purchase of 145,823 common shares of Versartis Inc on feb 8-9 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2ku5i5Z) Further company coverage:
