版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 22:45 BJT

BRIEF-Vanguard Group reports 5.52 pct passive stake in Juno Therapeutics as of Dec. 31, 2016

Feb 10 Juno Therapeutics Inc :

* Vanguard Group Inc reports 5.52 percent passive stake in Juno Therapeutics Inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2kua0R2) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐