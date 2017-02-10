版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 22:47 BJT

BRIEF-Ajo LP reports a 6.2 percent passive stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc as of Dec 31, 2016

Feb 10 Ajo LP

* Ajo LP reports a 6.2 percent passive stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc as of dec 31, 2016- SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2lyogZY] Further company coverage:
