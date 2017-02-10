版本:
BRIEF-AJO LP reports a 7.8 pct passive stake in Dean Foods

Feb 10 Dean Foods Co -

* AJO LP reports a 7.8 percent passive stake in Dean Foods Co as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kWXnl5] Further company coverage:
