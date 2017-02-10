BRIEF-Watson Pharma did not infringe Shire patents for Lialda -U.S. appeals court

Italy - Factors to watch on May 25
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Feb 10 U.S. appeals court rules in favor of Watson Pharmaceuticals in patent infringement lawsuit brought by Shire related to Shire's Lialda drug -- court ruling
* Federal Circuit Court of Appeals reverses lower court ruling, and orders that a judgment of non-infringement be entered
* Shire had accused Watson of patent infringement by applying with U.S. FDA to market a generic version of Lialda, a mesalamine drug Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
* Yuan at 2-month high * S.Korean cen bank holds rates * Singapore Q1 GDP -1.3 pct q/q annualised; +2.7 pct y/y (Adds detail, updates prices) By Rushil Dutta May 25 Asian currencies were firm on Thursday after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting showed policymakers favouring a gradual approach to interest rate hikes, with the yuan hitting two-month highs on state-driven dollar selling after Moody's downgraded China's debt ratings. The yuan
TOKYO, May 25 Japanese stocks rose on Thursday as the strong-yen trend paused, while a surge in index-heavyweights such as SoftBank supported sentiment.