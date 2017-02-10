版本:
BRIEF-Watson Pharma did not infringe Shire patents for Lialda -U.S. appeals court

Feb 10 U.S. appeals court rules in favor of Watson Pharmaceuticals in patent infringement lawsuit brought by Shire related to Shire's Lialda drug -- court ruling

* Federal Circuit Court of Appeals reverses lower court ruling, and orders that a judgment of non-infringement be entered

* Shire had accused Watson of patent infringement by applying with U.S. FDA to market a generic version of Lialda, a mesalamine drug Further company coverage:
