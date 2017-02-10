版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 22:16 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook has pledged to undergo audits by media watchdog, the Media Rating Council- WSJ, citing sources

Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* Facebook has pledged to undergo audits by media industry's measurement watchdog, the Media Rating Council- WSJ, citing sources Source on.wsj.com/2kWPHiS
