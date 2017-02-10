版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Baillie Gifford & Co reports a 9.54 pct passive stake in Under Armour as of Dec. 31, 2016

Feb 10 Under Armour Inc :

* Baillie Gifford & Co reports a 9.54 percent passive stake in Under Armour Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2ku6p5E) Further company coverage:
