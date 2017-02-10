BRIEF-Facebook says is committing to an audit by the Media Rating Council

Feb 10 Facebook Inc :

* Facebook inc says are "committing to an audit by the Media Rating Council to verify the accuracy of the information we deliver to our partners"

* Says verification partners will receive more detailed information about ad impressions on Facebook and Instagram

* Facebook - later this year, we'll provide more choice for advertisers with 3 new buying options for video ads across Facebook, Instagram & Audience Network Source bit.ly/2kWR7df Further company coverage: