版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 22:21 BJT

BRIEF-Facebook says is committing to an audit by the Media Rating Council

Feb 10 Facebook Inc :

* Facebook inc says are "committing to an audit by the Media Rating Council to verify the accuracy of the information we deliver to our partners"

* Says verification partners will receive more detailed information about ad impressions on Facebook and Instagram

* Facebook - later this year, we'll provide more choice for advertisers with 3 new buying options for video ads across Facebook, Instagram & Audience Network Source bit.ly/2kWR7df Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐