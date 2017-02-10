版本:
BRIEF-Exchange Capital Management Inc reports 8.7 pct passive stake in Gemphire Therapeutics as of Feb 12, 2017

Feb 10 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc :

* Exchange Capital Management Inc reports a 8.7 percent passive stake in Gemphire Therapeutics inc as of feb 12, 2017 -sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2lyFeHV) Further company coverage:
