BRIEF-Imaging3 says chapter 11 proceeding now closed, no longer subject to jurisdiction of bankruptcy court

Feb 10 Imaging3 Inc :

* Imaging3 clarifies announcement concerning closing of the company's bankruptcy proceeding

* Imaging3 - announced on Feb. 6 that, on Jan. 31 2017, U.S. Bankruptcy judge Neil Bason granted company's unopposed motion for entry of final decree

* Imaging3 inc - Imaging3 chapter 11 proceeding is now closed and that company is no longer subject to jurisdiction of bankruptcy court Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
