BRIEF-Private Capital Management reports a 5.22 percent stake in Everi Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016

Feb 10 Private Capital Management

* Private Capital Management reports a 5.22 percent stake in Everi Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2lwlBPJ] Further company coverage:
