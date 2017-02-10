版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 23:15 BJT

BRIEF-COLUMBIA WANGER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 5.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS AS OF DEC 31, 2016

Feb 10 Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC:

* COLUMBIA WANGER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.1 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (bit.ly/2lwtvZF) Further company coverage:
