BRIEF-Visterra Inc files for IPO withdrawal

Feb 10 Visterra Inc

* Visterra Inc files for IPO withdrawal - SEC FILING

* Visterra Inc says registration statement is being withdrawn due to market conditions unfavorable for the co to conduct its initial public offering Source text - bit.ly/2kd1Onz Further company coverage:
