BRIEF-Misonix files for Non-Timely 10-Q

Feb 10 Misonix Inc

* Misonix inc files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing

* has no information to suggest that any of the co's previously reported financial statements. Results are incorrect in any material respect

* believes that the company will be in a position to file the 10-Q not later than march 13, 2017 Source (bit.ly/2kXryZq)