公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五

BRIEF-Polar Asset Management Partners inc reports 7 percent passive stake in Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition as of December 31, 2016

Feb 10 Polar Asset Management Partners Inc

* Polar Asset Management Partners Inc reports a 7 percent passive stake in Avista Healthcare Public Acquisition Corp as of December 31, 2016 -SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2kcKBdY] Further company coverage:
