2017年 2月 11日

BRIEF-Vanguard Group Inc reports 5.3 pct passive stake in Mylan NV as of Dec 31, 2016

Feb 10 (Reuters) -

* Vanguard Group Inc reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Mylan NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2kAVQjF
