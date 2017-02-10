版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 23:44 BJT

BRIEF-Security Capital Research & Management reports a 5.5 percent passive stake in Life Storage as of December 30, 2016

Feb 10 Security Capital Research & Management Inc

* Security Capital Research & Management Inc reports a 5.5 percent passive stake in Life Storage as of December 30, 2016- SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2kAtsOD] Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐