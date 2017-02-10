版本:
BRIEF-Ameriprise Financial reports a 5.72 percent passive stake in Quotient Ltd as of December 31, 2016

Feb 10 Ameriprise Financial

* Ameriprise Financial reports a 5.72 percent passive stake in Quotient Ltd as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2lyUbtj] Further company coverage:
